Bhopal: Won’t rest till sex ratio is 1K, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at launch of Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there has been a drastic improvement in the sex ratio at birth in Madhya Pradesh since the launch of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

“In 2006, for every 1,000 girls, 911 girls were born in the state. Now, the number has increased to 956. It is our resolve that we will not rest till the sex ratio in the state reached 1000,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a function at Lal Parade Ground on Sunday evening for the launch of Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2.0.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during launch of Ladli Laxmi Scheme-2, at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, | FP

“Today there are 42 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state. “Today the parents in the state want daughters more than they want sons,” the Chief Minister told a huge gathering, comprising of young girls and their parents. Chouhan showered flower petals on the Ladlis, who vied with one-another to take selfies with their mama. They released colourful balloons into the sky.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives certificate to a girl during the launch of Ladli Laxmi Scheme-2, at Ladli Laxmi Utsav programme, at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, | FP

Chouhan said that when he became the Chief Minister he decided that all girls in the state should be Lakhpatis at the time of their birth.

Chouhan also dedicated the Ladli e-Samvad app to establish a continuous dialogue with Ladlis. In the app, all Ladli Laxmis were linked to the education portal through Samagra ID which will enable continuous tracking of their educational status.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during launch of Ladli Laxmi Scheme-2, at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, | FP

Besides Ladli booklet and brochure of Ladli Laxmi Yojana published by the Public Relations Department, were released. A short film based on the Ladli Laxmi Yojana prepared by the Department was screened. Chouhan symbolically distributed learning driving licences to three girls. He also released the Ladli songs. Prizes were distributed to three Ladli Laxmis.

Students during launch of Ladli Laxmi Scheme-2, at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, | FP

Annual Ladli Laxmi Utsav: The Chief Minister announced that Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be celebrated every year from May 2 to May 12. Gram Panchayats doing good work for Ladli Laxmis will be designated as Ladli Laxmi Panchayats. He also announced that the government will pay full fees for admission of Ladli Laxmis to medical colleges, IITs, IIMs and other leading institutions.

Chief minister talks with Myreen: At the function, Myreen Khan handed over her letter to the chief minister. Myreen had written in her letter that “You have done so much for the daughters and no one will now kill their daughters.” After reaching his residence, Chouhan talked with Myrenn over the telephone. Around 50,000 letters from Ladli Laxmis from different parts of the state were received by the chief minister’s office over the past couple of weeks, thanking their Mama for the help in their education. Shivani Lodhi from Bahoriband, Katni has written that she wants to become ‘police’. Priyanshi, a class 6 student from Sleemabad says that she had received Rs 2000 and Rs 4000 on promotion to classes 6 and 9 respectively. Rasmin Bi wants to join the army.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:44 PM IST