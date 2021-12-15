Bhopal: Rescued leopard cubs die in Van Vihar

Bhopal: Two leopard cubs, rescued from a farmer’s house in Dhar district, died here at Van Vihar rescue centre, said the deputy director of National Park. The cubs were brought to the national park from Dhar on Saturday.

The female cub died on Monday, while the second one- a male cub - died the next day, said AK Jain, deputy director, Van Vihar. “Condition of both the cubs was critical when they were brought to the Van Vihar. A team comprising senior veterinarians was looking after the cubs and tried to provide all required support for their survival,” said Jain.

These cubs were rescued by a farmer in Bajrikheda Village in Kukshi circle of Dhar forest division. Farmer Kiran Giri spotted the two cubs in the nearby fields shivering in the cold. Mistaking them to be kittens, the farmer brought the cubs home. He kept the cubs in his house for over two days. He also gave them a good bath and later kept them under the sun when they started shivering.

It was after two days that the kittens started growling instead of meowing and the farmer realised that something was wrong.

Other villagers came to him and advised him to call the police. The police came and informed the forest officials who immediately rescued the cubs and sent them to Van Vihar Rescue Centre. In Van Vihar, the cubs were under observation of veterinary doctor Rajat Kulkarni. The last rites of the two cubs were done at Van Vihar on Tuesday following protocol.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Rescued ailing elephant in state needs rehabilitation to recover

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:15 AM IST