Bhopal: Remove illegal hoardings from urban areas in 7 days: CS

BHOPAL: The government on Friday issued instructions pertaining to necessity of collector’s permission to install hoardings displaying advertisements related to Chief Minister, ministers and leader of opposition.

Chief Secretary SR Mohanty has instructed all divisional commissioners and collectors to get all illegal hoardings, gantry and cutouts removed from all urban areas within a week. Chief Secretary has also clarified that government officials will be personally responsible for the action.

All commissioners of Municipal Corporations and chief municipality officers have been instructed to get all hoardings, advertisements, cutouts, billboards, writings, information panels, unipoles, stands and gantry removed immediately.

The instructions cover all types of hoardings whether political, social or religious, which would not be installed without permission. If hoardings of distinguished personalities, politicians and other persons visiting the city are found installed without permission, then penalty would be imposed.

Instructions have been issued that action would be taken against the officials concerned if they do not remove illegal hoardings and do not clamp penalty. Collector will only allow installing of those hoardings when there is no other means of providing information to the public.

CS to monitor: The idea to keep cities clean is the brainchild of Chief Secretary SR Mohanty. Mohanty would be personally monitoring removal of hoardings, which are spoiling the beauty of cities. Chief Secretary has directed all officials to keep him regularly informed about the removal of illegal hoardings.