Bhopal: Regional Science Centre to organise 5-day event to mark International Museum Day from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhopal, is going to organise a five-day event to mark International Museum Day 2022 from May 16 to May 20.

An online panel discussion on ‘The Power of Museums’ will be held on inaugural day at 4 pm. Deputy director , State Museum, Bhopal Prakash Paranjpe, head, department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. Sarit K Chaudhuri and Scientist ‘D’ & In-Charge , Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal will be the panellists of the discussion.

Besides that, ‘Mobile Science Exhibition,’ a programme for underprivileged children, ‘My Own Collection Exhibition’ and ‘Sit and Draw Competition’ will be held on May 17, 18, and 19.

A travelling exhibition ‘Mind over Matter: A Tribute to Prof. Stephen Hawking,’ will be inaugurated on May 20. BMC Commissioner, Bhopal KV S Choudary and chief general manager , IOCL, Bhopal , K Bissa will be chief guest and guest of honour.

Swapnil Singh, an official from the centre told Free Press that they are going to organise the event offline after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 Pandemic. “The event was organised online for two years,” he said.

International Museum Day (IMD) is an international day held annually on May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The event highlights a specific theme which changes every year reflecting a relevant theme or issue facing museums internationally.

The theme of the day is ‘the Power of Museums’ this year to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in communities through "the power of achieving sustainability, the power of innovating on digitalization and accessibility and the power of community building.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:36 PM IST