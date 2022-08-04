Bhopal: Reflection Natya Mahotsav ends with ‘Guldasta’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Guldasta,’written and directed by Wasim Khan, is about a settlement where civilization, culture and humanity are on the death bed.

Everyone’s life is hell. Happiness and laughter are totally absent. But protagonist Gulab wants to change this situation. Dressed as a Baba, he comes to the settlement and tells the residents that everyone has to be happy for the next forty days, no matter what problems they face. If that is not done, an earthquake would destroy the settlement. The fear of death makes the people behave in a civilised manner. They become honest and humane and they continue to smile and laugh even when distressed. Thus, wilted flowers turn into a fresh bouquet.

The play was part of the concluding day of a five-day Reflection Natya Mahotsav at the auditorium of Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Wednesday evening. The Reflection Society for Performing Art and Culture had organised the drama fest in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture. It was a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava. The hall of the auditorium was packed to capacity with theatre buffs on all the five days of the fest.

Tanveer Ahmed, the founder of the Society, said that the enthusiasm of the audience was very evident. “We consider it a big achievement that all the plays were staged to packed houses”, he said.

Diamond Soni as Gulab, Gaurav Namdev as Bhopali Genda Rajeshwari Sahu as Chameli Shamir Ali as Pandit and Firoz Khan as Kamal, Vinay Soni as policeman and Imran Khan as Dhobi were in lead roles. Their acting drew appreciation from the audience. Sets, costumes, lights and music were used appropriately.