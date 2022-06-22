e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Recognition of 200 nursing colleges revoked, says medical education minister

Vishvas Sarang condemned the malpractices reported from nursing colleges in the state

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
article-image
Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government has cancelled recognition of nearly 200 nursing colleges in the state so far, according to state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang who said he would work to cleanse the field of medical education.

On Wednesday, Sarang condemned the malpractices reported from nursing colleges in the state. Sarang said he would ensure transparency in the sector.

He said the government would adopt zero tolerance approach in medical education sector. However, state government won’t allow students’ career to get affected.

The middlemen working in medical education sector has led to the degradation of education in the state. In many cases, admission was given to students in a college but they received education in other colleges. Many nursing homes don’t have labs and expert teachers, said Sarang.

Bhopal: Students should get caste and domicile certificates in school itself, says CM
