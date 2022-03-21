Bhopal: Rebate deadline on building compounding fee extended till June 30

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has extended the deadline for special 20 per cent rebate on building compounding fees till June 30.

Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said a provision of 20 per cent special rebate on fee in compounding cases was made by the state government till February 28, in urban bodies but now the same has been extended to end June.

Last year the state government had revised the rules and allowed compounding in buildings up to 30 %. Previously only 10 per cent compounding was allowed on illegal/additional construction in buildings.

For mitigation of building construction without permission and additional construction against the building permission, an online system is being operated for building permission through the Directorate of Urban Administration and Development. ABPAS (Automated Building Plan Approval System) for online mitigation of cases and receiving fees online facility is available. Urban bodies have been instructed to resolve the cases of mitigation through online ABPAS only.

Rs 144.47 cr received so far

The Municipal Corporations have so far received an amount of Rs 144,47,58,318 as fee by taking action in 12,407 cases in compounding of houses constructed without permission or in violation of the permission granted.

Indore- Rs 75.54 cr

Bhopal- Rs 23.82 cr

Gwalior- Rs 13.41 cr

Jabalpur- Rs 7.95 cr

Ratlam- Rs 3.36 cr

Chhindwara- Rs 2.86cr

Ujjain’s- Rs 2.71 cr

Rewa- Rs 2.14 cr

Dewas- Rs 1.29 cr

Satna- Rs 1.17 cr

Katni- Rs 91.54 lakh

Singrauli- Rs 83.97 lakh

Sagar- Rs 82.89 lakh

Burhanpur- Rs 72.50 lakh

Khandwa- Rs 67.50 lakh

Morena- Rs 47.27 lakh

Other urban bodies have received a total compounding fee of Rs 5,72,58,520.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:35 PM IST