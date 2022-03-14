Bhopal: RBI's Ombudsman Scheme protecting customers' rights

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 2021 of Reserve Bank of India aims to resolve customersí grievances in relation to services provided by entities regulated by Reserve Bank of India, said RBI Ombudsman Hemant Kumar Soni while addressing the media on Monday ahead of World Consumer Rights Day.

Complaints redressal is the responsibility of concerned regulated entity but the role of Ombudsman comes in when no action is taken by the entity within 30 days of the complaint or when the customer is not satisfied with the action taken by the entity, he added.

The regulated entities include all commercial banks, regional rural banks (RRBS), scheduled primary urban co-operative banks (UCBS) and non-scheduled UCBS with deposit size of Rs 50 crore, all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) (excluding HFSCs), which are authorised to accept deposits or have customer interface, with assets size of Rs 100 crore or above and all payment system participants that include virtual wallets.

The scheme, launched on November 12, 2021, has integrated three prevalent schemes, namely, Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006, Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies, 2018 and Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019.

How to file plaint?

Under One Nation One Ombudsman, a Centralized Receipt and Processing Centre has been set up in Chandigarh, which receives complaints through letters and emails.

Online portal: https://cms.rbi.org.in

Email: crpc@rbi.org.in

Letter: Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre, 4th Floor, Reserve Bank of India, Sector -17, Central Vista, Chandigarh ñ 160017

Call 14448 to track complaint or to get help in filing them

Time: 9:30 am to 5:15 pm from Monday to Friday

When it's not ombudsman's problem?

1. Business decision of regulated entity

2. Dispute complaint relating to outsourcing contract between regulated entity and vendor

3. Complaint not directly addressed to Ombudsman

4. General complaint against management or officers of a regulated entity

5. Disputes in which an action is taken by a regulated entity in compliance with orders of a statutory or law enforcing authority

6. Service, which is not under RBI purview

7. Disputes between regulated entities or their employee and employer

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:48 PM IST