Bhopal: CM announces 50% marks for physical efficiency test in Police Constable Recruitment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that 50% marks in police constable recruitment will be for physical efficiency test.

Chouhan made the announcement while speaking over the Governor's address in the state assembly on Monday. He said that various technologies would be used in physical efficiency tests to ensure transparency.

Besides, Chouhan also announced that the government would pay the interest amount of the defaulter farmers’ loans. Many farmers have been defaulters as they could not repay the loans because the Kamal Nath led government had promised to waive off their loans, Chouhan said.

MLA Discretionary Fund increased

While addressing the house, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to increase MLA Discretionary Fund from Rs 2Cr to 3Cr.

Notably, MLAs from both BJP and Congress parties were demanding to increase the fund, so that more development works can be done in their constituencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:42 PM IST