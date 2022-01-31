Bhopal: Ravidas Jayanti to be celebrated in state

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated across the state on February 16.

In the same way, February 25 will be observed as Employment Day, Chouhan said at a function in Shahganj on Sunday when he was honoured by the beneficiaries of the Prime Ministerís housing scheme. The members of the Ahirwar community organised the function.

Chouhan said that more development schemes would be launched, if needed, for the welfare of the SC community.

The government is providing free books, scholarships, hostel facilities to the students of the SC/ST community and those of the poor families, the Chief Minister said.

He further said that his government provided houses to the poor under the PMís Housing Scheme so that they may live happily.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojna and Gharib Kalyan Yojna, the government is providing free rations to the poor, he said.

Besides, the government is giving interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 to the small traders who incurred losses during the corona pandemic, so that they may restart their business, Chouhan further said.

A poor man can get treatment in the best private hospital up to Rs 5 lakh with the help of Ayushman card, the Chief Minister said.

To make women self-reliant, the government is running several schemes through the self-help groups, he said.

Chouhan also provided financial aid of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of three families whose breadwinners died in the corona pandemic.

He also transferred Rs 7.97 crore to the accounts of 797 beneficiaries under the PMís Housing Scheme.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister inaugurated various development projects and laid foundation of many other schemes.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:15 AM IST