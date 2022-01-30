Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh may host Blind Cricket T20 WC, India gets hosting rights

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World Blind Cricket reaffirmed the hosting rights of the third T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind to the Cricket Association for Blind in India at a meeting held on Saturday evening with multiple cities as venues, said Sonu Golkar, the secretary of Cricket Association for Blind in Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh will host some of the matches, he added. The meeting was held online for over five hours with representatives from 10 countries.

India had played matches in Indore last year too. Last year in December, the state capital had hosted the India-Bangladesh bilateral T20 and One Day international series, where India went for a clean sweep.

At least, one to two matches of India will be held in Madhya Pradesh this year too. We are in discussion with the national and state cricket board in this regard,î Golkar added. There will be a total of 48 matches as per the round robin league besides knock-out match format. Golkar said, ìOur team is in form and we are confident of winning the World Cup this year. We will also have an advantage of playing on home turf, whichever city it is.

International Blind Sports Association will also hold Blind Cricket for women for the first time under the World Blind Sports to be held in Birmingham, UK, from August 18-27.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:14 PM IST