Bhopal: Rapid Action Team constituted for lumpy virus treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Director, Veterinary Dr Ajay Ramteke informed that no case of lumpy skin disease has been reported so far in the cattle in Bhopal district, yet a Rapid Action (RRT) team has been constituted as a precaution.

The team will take prompt action on the basis of information received from State Level Control Room 0755-2767583 and Troll No. 1962 and get the animal's disease tested and treated. Through the team, animal husbandry and villagers are being made aware about the guidance and measures to avoid disease.

He told that lumpy disease does not spread from animals to humans, so he has appealed to citizens not to spread confusion about the use of cow's milk.

Dr Ramteke, in view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease, has requested the livestock owners to contact the nearest veterinary institution and veterinary officer if the initial symptoms of the disease such as mild fever, protruding lumps are seen all over the body, owners should consult.

So far, more than 6 thousand cows have been vaccinated this year in Bhopal district. Regular vaccination is being done by the Animal Husbandry Department from time to time to protect the cows from other diseases.

He told that Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease of animals which spreads from one animal to another through the bites of mosquitoes, flies and ticks etc. Most infected animals recover from the disease in 2 to 3 weeks and the mortality rate is 1 to 5 percent. To prevent disease and preventive measures, the veterinarian should immediately separate the infected animal from other healthy animals. Cleanliness in animal shelter, house etc., with bactericidal chemicals like phenyl, formalin and sodium hypochloride etc should be maintained.

Animal owners should smoke neem leaves in the animal shed in the evening to protect the animals from flies and mosquitoes. Along with this, the animal husband should also take care of the cleanliness of his body, he added.