Bhopal: Rajnath Singh to present best minister award to Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh will present the Fame India Best Minister Award-2019 to Higher Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari on Saturday at New Delhi.

The ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan at 12.30 pm. Under the joint auspices of Fame India magazine and Asia Post, 21 outstanding ministers of the country selected in year 2019 are being honoured in the ceremony.

The ministers have been selected based on a survey which gauged them on personality, image, work ability, impact, understanding of development, popularity, foresightedness, working style and output.

Union Minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises Arvind Sawant and former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil will be the special guests.