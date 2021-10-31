Bhopal: Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya students take pledge on National Unity Day

Bhopal: An online lecture and oath-taking ceremony was held on National Unity Day at Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya here on Sunday, an official release stated.

University vice chancellor Sunil Kumar attended the event as chief guest and UIT RGPV director Sudhir Singh Bhadauria presided over the function.

University public relations officer Shashiranjan Akela said iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is remembered for his contribution to unite the country. “Giving us the vision of concept of Nation First, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas gives us the message that we should rise above caste, language, province and discharge our duties by considering the country first,” he added.

On the occasion, Bhadauria administered oath to professors and students. The pledge read, “I will dedicate myself to maintain unity, integrity and security of country and I will ensure the internal security of my country. I will make my contribution and spread this message among countrymen.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:14 PM IST