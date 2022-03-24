Bhopal: Rajiv Gandhi campus Sringeri emerges winners inter-campus Sanskrit drama festival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Rajiv Gandhi campus Sringeri, Karnataka has won the Inter-Campus Sanskrit Drama Festival.

Bhopal Campus and Jaipur Campuses shared the second prize while Jammu campus got the third prize respectively.

It was part of the concluding-day of the three-day Inter-Campus Sanskrit Drama Festival at Administration Academy in the city on Thursday. Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal organised the fest.

Ankit Shanmotra from Jammu Campus and Manthan from Jaipur Campus were feted with Best Male Actors while Vijayalakshmi Ojha from Bhopal Campus and Ambica Bhatt from Sringeri Campus were Best Female Actors Award. Best director went to Dr Raghvendra Bhatt Sringeri and Best set designing to Bhopal Campus.

Besides prize distribution, two Sanskrit plays ‘Veerprithivirajanatkam’ and ‘Bharatvijyam’ were staged on the concluding day . Shri Rajiv Gandhi Campus, Sringeri, Karnataka staged the play ‘Veerprithivirajanatkam’ depicting the valour and courage of Prithviraj Chauhan. Bhopal campus staged the ‘Bharatvijyam’ which highlights the plight of the citizens of India due to the deprivation of foreign trade. A total of 11 plays were staged in the fest.

Vice-chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi honoured director of the Bhopal Campus Prof J. Bhanumurthy who is retiring on March 31. Former vice-chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan New Delhi, Prof. Radhavallabh Tripathi, Ministers Omprakash Saklecha and Usha Thakur were present chief guest and guest of honours.

Vice Chancellor Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Bhopal, K G Suresh, Secretary Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan, Ujjain, Professor Virupaksha V Jaddipal, former Acharya Hindi Department Dr Harisingh Gour Central University, Sagar, Satyavati Tripathi were present as Saraswat and special guests. Varakhedi presided over the session.

