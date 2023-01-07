Bhopal: Rajasthan’s glorious past comes alive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 200 women presented different kinds of ghoomar, a traditional dance of Rajasthan, which delighted the audience at Bhojpur Club in the city on Saturday.

Dressed in Rajwadi costumes, they presented Agri Ghoomar, Thali Ghoomar, Gilas Ghoomar and Talwar Ghoomar. Kalbeliya, Thali and Matki dance were also presented. A fashion show was also organised in which they wore traditional dresses.

It was part of the annual event, Ghoomar-e-Ghoomar, organised by Royal Rajputana Club, Bhopal. Culture minister Usha Thakur and Mayor Malti Rai were chief guest and special guest respectively. Club founder Shiva Raje Sisodia welcomed the guests. Social activists Tulsi Kushwaha, Madhuri Mishra were feted by the Club. Handloom and handicraft items were displayed in stalls.

