e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rain fails to dampen spirit, hundreds join immersion procession 

Bhopal: Rain fails to dampen spirit, hundreds join immersion procession 

Devotees bid goodbye to Goddess Durga, Kali 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain failed to dampen the spirit of the devotees who turned out in large numbers to bid farewell to Goddess Durga here on Thursday. Hundreds of devotees participated in the deities’ idol immersion procession which culminated at water bodies. Police and local administration have made adequate security arrangements on the thoroughfares and at the ghats for peaceful observance of the idol-immersion ceremony.

A number of people had gathered at ghats to catch a glimpse of deity who left for the heavenly abode. The traffic police had diverted the traffic for the smooth passage of the Chal Samaroh. District administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle free immersion. 

The immersion of idols was carried out at 7 notified ghats and other water bodies. Cranes and JCB were pressed into service for the immersion of huge idols. Community puja pandals and others immersed idols of deities at the city's ghats and other water bodies. Immersion took place in Khatlapura, Prempura, Bairagarh, Hathaikheda, Shahpura, Arch Bridge and Malikhedi. Besides, a number of puja pandals also took their idols to Sehore Naka, Anantpura, Aintkhedi and Naronha Sankal, according to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Read Also
Bhopal: Around 5,000 cops on duty when PM visits Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior: Man booked for duping bizman of Rs 46L

Gwalior: Man booked for duping bizman of Rs 46L

Narmadapuram Bengali Association bids adieu to Goddess Durga

Narmadapuram Bengali Association bids adieu to Goddess Durga

Bhopal: In a year, over 59K farmers join hands for natural farming, says CM

Bhopal: In a year, over 59K farmers join hands for natural farming, says CM

Bhopal: Lecture on ‘Issues of Governance and Administration in Environment, Forest and Wildlife...

Bhopal: Lecture on ‘Issues of Governance and Administration in Environment, Forest and Wildlife...

Yellow alert likely in many districts of MP

Yellow alert likely in many districts of MP