Bhopal: Rain fails to dampen spirit, hundreds join immersion procession 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain failed to dampen the spirit of the devotees who turned out in large numbers to bid farewell to Goddess Durga here on Thursday. Hundreds of devotees participated in the deities’ idol immersion procession which culminated at water bodies. Police and local administration have made adequate security arrangements on the thoroughfares and at the ghats for peaceful observance of the idol-immersion ceremony.

A number of people had gathered at ghats to catch a glimpse of deity who left for the heavenly abode. The traffic police had diverted the traffic for the smooth passage of the Chal Samaroh. District administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle free immersion.

The immersion of idols was carried out at 7 notified ghats and other water bodies. Cranes and JCB were pressed into service for the immersion of huge idols. Community puja pandals and others immersed idols of deities at the city's ghats and other water bodies. Immersion took place in Khatlapura, Prempura, Bairagarh, Hathaikheda, Shahpura, Arch Bridge and Malikhedi. Besides, a number of puja pandals also took their idols to Sehore Naka, Anantpura, Aintkhedi and Naronha Sankal, according to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.