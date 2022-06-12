Bhopal: Rain brings mercury down by 9 degree Celsius in many parts of State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day as well as night temperature recorded a sharp drop across the state on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh recorded light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours. Southwest parts of the state experienced light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over southwest Madhya Pradesh. Light rain is possible over Southeast Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions are possible in East MP.

Weatherman has issued yellow alert for rain for divisions including Ujjain, Indore, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Shahdol and Jabalpur and districts like Sagar, Damoh, Guna, Shivpuri, Alirajpur, Barwani, and Jhabua.

In the last 24 hours, Khandwa recorded 8cm rainfall while Badnawar and Jora recorded 7cm each and Narwar, Timarni, Sadarpur, Indore, Pandhana recorded 5cm each. Harda and Sanver recorded 4cm each.

Maximum temperature dipped by 8 degree Celsius and settled at 32.9 degree Celsius in the state capital. The city recorded a drop of 4.4 degree Celsius in night temperature, which stood at 24.6 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a fall of 3.8 degree Celsius in day temperature at 34.3 degree Celsius while it recorded 21.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature after a drop of 5.4 degree Celsius.

Rajgarh recorded a sharp drop of 9 degree Celsius in day temperature at 35.5 degree Celsius while it recorded a sharp fall of 3.9 degree Celsius in night temperature at 26.6 degree Celsius.

Sagar recorded a drop of 5.8 degree Celsius in day temperature at 36.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a fall of 3.8 degree Celsius in night temperature at 24.4 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and adjoining areas. An offshore trough is extending from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast and another from South Gujarat coast to Central part of Arabian Sea.