Bhopal: Supervision committee to conserve Upper Lake, catchment area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A supervision committee of five officials from Bhopal and Sehore has been constituted to oversee the officials involved in conservation and construction around Upper Lake, said an official on Sunday.

The squad comprises commissioner of town and country planning (TNCP), Bhopal district collector, Sehore district collector Bhopal municipal commissioner, chief municipal officer of Sehore.

They will have the authority to take action if the concerned officials are found negligent in protecting area from encroachers. The Upper Lake is identified as a Ramsar site where Wetland Rules 2017 are followed.

Any construction or mining has been banned according to wetland rules up to 50 metres from the boundary of the lake. Bhopal municipal commissioner VS Choudhary Kolsani said, “A zone of Influence has been determined, dividing the area in restricted, regulated and permitted sections.”

The state government has earmarked a buffer zone of 50 metres around the boundary of Bhoj wetland in urban areas, a buffer of 250 metres in rural areas and a buffer area of 250 metres around Kolans river flowing from Sehore district.

The stretch of lake from Bhopal to Sehore makes it bigger than other ponds, hence promoting several activities around it.

Despite implementation of Narmada and Kolar water augmentation projects in Bhopal, Upper Lake is the main water source of state capital.

Kolsani added, “Along with the state government, BMC is also sensitive about the conservation of the Upper Lake. Action will be taken against illegal encroachments here. Those harming the lake and its catchment will be booked.”