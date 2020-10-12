Bhopal: Railways to run six pair additional trains

Bhopal: Six pair additional trains have been started from Monday onwards and they will halt at Bhopal. And reservation has also been started at Bhopal.

LTT-Haridwar (12171) has started from Monday and the train (12172) will run on October 14. LTT-Lucknow (22121) will run from October 17 and the same train(22122) will run from October 18.

Nagpur-Amritsar (02025) will run from October 17 and the same train (02026) will be on October 19. Valsad-Puri Express (09209) will be from October 15 and the same train(-09210) will be on October 18. Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya (09305) will be running from October 15 and the train (0906) will be on October 18. Chennai-Hazarat Nizamuddin Duranto (12269) will be running from November 6.

Railways have taken the decision not to operate inter-cities passengers trains for nearby places for the time being. It is just because to have control over spreading coronavirus. Only those long routes trains which have halted at Bhopal will continue.

CPRO Priyanka Dixit said, “Decision regarding train operations are taken by the central board and not at the local level, division, and zone level. These trains will start running and make a halt at Bhopal. It is good for the passengers. Railway will ensure proper adherence of corona protocol.”