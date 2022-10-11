Bhopal: Railway trackman dies, three injured due to lightning in Satna

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway trackman died and three others were injured as lightning struck in Satna on Tuesday. Two of three injured are critical. The two serious injured have been admitted at MP Birla Hospital And Priyamvada Birla Cancer Research Institute, JR Birla Road in Satna while third one is at Sadar Civil Hospital.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), trackman Indresh Sen, who was doing maintenance work on the main line between Majhgawan and Chithara railway station on Satna-Manikpur rail route, died on Tuesday evening due to lightning. In this accident, labourers named Balwant Singh, Kamlesh Pandey and Atul Kumar Yadav were badly injured.

Balwant, Kamlesh and Atul along with Indresh Sen were carrying out maintenance work of railway track between Majhgawan-Chithara station on Tuesday. Meanwhile, lightning struck them. The local people helped and made arrangements to send them to hospital in a hurry. At the district hospital, the doctors declared Indresh Sen brought dead.

GRP inspector GP Tripathi, while talking to Free Press, said, “Around 3 pm, lightning struck leaving one dead and three injured on railway track. Two are seriously injured and they have been admitted at MP Birla Hospital while third one is undergoing treatment in civil hospital Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna.”