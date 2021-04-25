Bhopal: Railway rake ready to move from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand for oxygen filling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-container rake is ready with West Central Railway's Bhopal division to move to Bokaro in Jharkhand for medical oxygen filling as soon as the Madhya Pradesh government gives its nod, a senior official said here on Sunday.

The rake reached Jhansi, some 330 kilometres from here, in the morning, and is ready to move to the eastern state the moment approval comes from the MP government, Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Uday Borwanker told PTI.

"It would take around 30-31 hours to reach Bokaro. An empty rake runs at 75 kmph while a loaded one has a speed of about 60 kmph," he added. A state government official said plans were afoot to ensure liquid medical oxygen is brought in as quickly as possible in view of the surging demand due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.