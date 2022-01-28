Bhopal: Railway police puts habitual offenders under radar to check crimes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway police in Bhopal has put habitual offenders under radar to check crimes in the trains and on platforms. First information reports (FIRs) against 15 such offenders were lodged with different police stations in the past 10 days, said superintendent of police (SP), Railways, Bhopal Hitesh Chaudhary.

Also, the police imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh on as many as 1200 illegal vendors in trains in the past 10 days.

The SP said, ìIt has been observed that the habitual offenders keep on committing the crimes. Hence, we have decided to display photographs of most notorious offenders at the police stations so that passengers as well as police personnel transferred from one police station to another could recognize such offenders.

The SP said such habitual offenders committed theft in moving trains and on platforms. Once they were successful with their crimes initially they kept on repeating the offences.

He said during the interrogation of such offenders arrested their previous crimes came to light.

The railway police stations in-charge of 10 police stations of railway unit Bhopal including Khandwa, Amla, Itarsi, Habibganj, Bhopal, Gwalior BG, Gwalior NG and Morena have been instructed to submit photographs and criminal details of the most active criminals of their police station area. The photographs will be pasted on board.

ìBy displaying the photos and criminal details of the active criminals, the officers, employees, members of Railway Defense Committee and other traveling persons will be made aware of the appearance of these criminals. Thus active criminals will be constantly kept under the radar of the policeî, said an official release.

As many as 43 active criminals have been identified in the railway zone. By running a special campaign, criminal cases are being registered against them and their activities are being monitored continuously. Due to this action of Railway Police, the crime has been reduced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:39 PM IST