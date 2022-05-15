Bhopal: Railway minister assures of timely completion of state projects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshanaben Jardosh said rail projects in Madhya Pradesh will be completed at a faster pace and on time. She was addressing a review meeting on Saturday.

Lok Sabha MP from Rajgarh Rodmal Nagar, Guna MP Krishnapal Singh Yadav, General Manager of West Central Railway Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Bhopal Saurabh Bandopadhyay and other senior officers were present.

She further said, “It’s our endeavour that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all railway projects in the country should be completed with speed and in time so that their benefits can be given to the general public.

On this issue, a meeting was held on Saturday with Members of Parliament (MPs) of the region at the Divisional Office, Bhopal. A discussion was held regarding the speedy and timely completion of the ongoing railway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The Union minister also inspected Rani Kamalapati Station and took stock of the facilities available there. She appreciated Bhopal Railway division for the magnificence, beauty of the station and the passenger amenities available at the station.

During inspection, Guna MP Krishnapal Singh Yadav, General Manager (GM) of West Central Railway Sudhir Kumar Gupta, DRM Bhopal Saurabh Bandopadhyay, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Priyanka Dixit and other senior railway officers and RLDAs were present. Joint General Manager Rajesh Mandloi etc. were also present on the occasion.

