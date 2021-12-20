Bhopal: Railway administration starts special train between Balaji-Sainagar Shirdi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway administration has started a special train between Balaji (Jaipur) and Sainagar Shirdi to provide relief to the passengers. The special train will have a halt at Bhopal station and Itrasi junction of Bhopal Mandal.

The administration has also restarted the Ajmer-Rameshwaram-Ajmer Hamsafar weekly superfast train (20973/20974). The train number 20974 will run on every Tuesday from December 21. This train will also take halt at Bhopal and Itrasi Railway stations.

The Balaji- Sainagar Shirdi special train (09739) will depart from Balaji station at 12:40 pm on December 27 and January 3. On this other hand, train number (09740) will depart from Sainagar Shirdi on December 28 and January 4.

There are 14 stops of the special train throughout the journey which includes Durgapur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganjmandi, Bhawanimandi, Shamgarh, Nagda, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Bhopal, Itarsi, Bhusaval, Manmad and Kopargaon.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Police drones are now patrolling pubs in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:43 PM IST