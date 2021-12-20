Madhya Pradesh: Police drones are now patrolling pubs in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police have got active in performing their duties with full responsibility after the implementation of the Commissionerate System in the city. Following instructions by their superiors, police personnel are now patrolling the open-air pubs in the city through drone cameras to ensure that no objectionable activity is going on in those establishments.

Police officials said that weekend checking was organised at Vijay Nagar Square on Saturday night to ensure that no anti-social elements are roaming around in the city and indulging in any sort of crime. The checking at the square was led by Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji.

Police officials said that there are a few pubs in the city which are open-air roof-top pubs. If the police physically enter there for checking whether people are indulging in any illegal activity, the culprits can hide from them. But, in case of drone camera checking, people remain unaware that they are under drone surveillance.

Senior officials from the police department said a few incidents had been reported in the city in which altercations and cases of assault took place between two groups inside, as well as outside clubs and pubs. In some of these fights, girls were also involved in beating and thrashing the rival group. In some other cases, girls were teased by boys.

Police checking of vehicles was also conducted late at night. The police carried out liquor tests of some vehicle drivers to ensure that no drunken driving should happen in the city. Checks were also carried out on the outskirts of the city to ensure that people were not creating any law and order problems.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:16 AM IST