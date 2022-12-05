Bhopal: Rahul’s Yatra boosts Congress workers’ morale

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state a year before the assembly elections has benefitted the Congress, because it has boosted the party workers’ morale.

Enthusiasm among the Congress workers is clear. After completing 12 days, the Yatra has entered Rajasthan.

Another benefit that the Yatra has given to the party is related to management. The party has managed the Yatra very well.

The party collected many people for each meeting during the Yatra, and internal squabbling was not seen during this period.

Every leader of the party was serious about the responsibility Nath had given to them in connection with the march.

The party leaders also spent a lot of money on it. Ergo, it was clear that every leader saw the next year’s elections in the Yatra.

Although the march was confined to the Malwa-Nimar region, the party workers from across the state were seen in it. A large number of party men, especially from the Gwalior-Chambal region, took part in the march.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it was thought that the party did not have any important leader in that region, but the presence of a large number of party workers from this place has put up a challenge before the BJP.

In the assembly elections of 2018, the contest between the Congress and the BJP was very close. The Congress won 114 seats and the BJP 109.

The high morale among the Congress workers and better management may cause worry to the BJP in the next year’s elections.

Former minister PC Sharma has rightly said the party workers have been charged because of the Yatra.

Seeing the people’s participation in the march, the party workers felt that the Congress would form the government after the next year’s assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi has given some important issues which the party workers will raise to challenge the BJP, he said.

BJP’s state secretary Rajneesh Agarwal said there was no enthusiasm about the Yatra, but it was only a display of that.

According to Agarwal, Congress legislator Lakshman Singh had already said that the party should strengthen its booths. As the Congress does not have booth workers, the march will barely have any impact on the elections, he said.