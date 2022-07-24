Bhopal: PWD to launch special campaign for road maintenance

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department will run a seven-day special campaign to maintain damaged roads in Bhopal Capital Region from Monday. Nodal officers have been appointed for every road for effective implementation of the campaign.

Earlier, the survey work of damaged and waterlogged roads was completed by nodal officers by visiting the capital from July 23.

Department principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said all the roads of Public Works Department Division and Rajdhani Project will be well-maintained. In this context, a special meeting of nodal officers will also be held at Nirman Bhawan on Monday. Instructions were given by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for maintenance of damaged roads during the rainy season of the state capital. As a result, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava has asked department officers to run a special campaign for maintenance of roads of Bhopal.