Bhopal: Put farmers out of tax net, says BKS general secretary Mishra

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) national general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said that BKS never supported demand of MSP (Maximum Support Price), which was major issue of dispute for farmers in country.

Farmers purchase at Maximum Retail Price (MRP), then why should they sell agriculture produce at MSP. It is not justified. So, we demanded profitable price of crops instead of Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.

He was interacting with media on conclusion of 3-day 13rd national convention at Mahalaxmi Parisar in Barkhedi on Sunday.

Responding to a query, he said Centre's move to withdraw farm laws was a wrong step for farmers and the country. BKS had sent amendments to the act. We would have accepted farm laws with amendments, he said.

Answering another question, Mishra said there should be a portal for registration of buyers so that they cannot cheat farmers. Similarly, there must be bank guarantee so that farmers would get back money when buyers ditch them. Farmers should be paid within 24 hours. Under farm laws, payment to farmers was to be made in three days and they had 7 days to complain about the dispute to Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

He further said that there should be provision of an agriculture court. Farm laws had a provision for sub-divisional officer to settle the dispute but BKS believes that SDO remains busy in administrative work and therefore has no time to settle disputes between farmers and buyers.

BKS opposes tax on farmers. They should be out of tax net. It is up to buyers to pay tax. But unfortunately, famers have to pay various taxes in the country, Mishra said.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:52 PM IST