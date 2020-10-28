Bhopal: Punjabi Sufi songs by Gurmeet Singh Dang and his troupe from Indore delight the audience at ‘Gamak’

BHOPAL: Punjabi Sufi songs by Gurmeet Singh Dang and his troupe from Indore delighted the audience at the Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday evening.

The event was a part of the second series of 18-days ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture. Some of the popular film songs like ‘Tu mane ya mane dildara …,; ‘Nit khair managa sonya…,’ presented by Gurmeet, earned a huge round of applause from audiences who were present in a limited number due to corona-induced restrictions.

He began with his self-composed song ‘Sun ardas ….’. It was followed by songs ‘Band jubana das khao mainu…,’ ‘Mainu Bohta na samjhao tusi…,’ ‘Chhalla…,’ ‘Ni main shagan manava…,’ ‘Je tu Ankhiyon de samne…,’ ‘Ishq bulle nu nachave yaar…,’ ‘Akhiyan udeek diyan dil vaja…,’ and ‘Haniya-janiya...,’ also enchanted the audience. He ended with the song ‘Duma dum mast kalandar…’.

Gaurav Mourya accompanied him on tabla, Ashmit Mutneja on vocal, Manpreet Singh Randhva on chorus, Deepesh Jain on the keyboard, Manoj Singh on dholak, Ankur Palvi on bass guitar and Nikhil Palvi on Octapad. The event was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the culture department.