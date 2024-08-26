 Bhopal-Pune Direct Flight To Start From October 1; Check Timings & Other Details
With the commencement of 24/7 operations at the airport, there’s a possibility that Air India may reintroduce its night flights to Pune.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flights between Bhopal and Pune are expected to start from October 1, boosting the connectivity between two major cities. The decision comes after long-pending demand from the fliers.

Domestic airline giant IndiGo will commence the services on the route, and the flight will primarily operate during the night.

According to information, this adjustment is due to Pune Airport's runway being used by the military for daytime operations, leaving only a night slot for commercial flights.

IndiGo will be the first airline to initiate night operations on this route. The airline has secured a slot for a flight from Pune International Airport to Raja Bhoj Airport Bhopal at 1:10 AM, with the return flight from Bhopal to Pune scheduled at 1:40 AM.

Two years ago, Air India operated a daytime flight from Delhi to Bhopal via Pune. However, this service was discontinued because of the challenges associated with obtaining slots and NOCs from the military. With the commencement of 24/7 operations at the airport, there’s a possibility that Air India may reintroduce its night flights to Pune.

According to airport authroties, there are currently 5-6 slots available for night operations. Airlines interested in starting flights during these hours will have the added benefit of free aircraft parking. Discussions are underway with several airlines about launching late-night and early-morning flights.

