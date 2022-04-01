Bhopal public come forward to help a 24-day-old child with oxygen cylinder at midnight

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People of Bhopal came forward to help 24-day-old baby even before Rajdhani Express arrived at Bhopal railway station late in the night on Thursday. They arrived with oxygen cylinders.

A 24-day-old baby, travelling to Delhi from Nagpur in Rajdhani Express, breathing on medical oxygen, ran short of oxygen in the train, an official release stated.

The baby’s father, Pravin Sahare, contacted one of his friends in his hometown Nagpur, Khushru Yocha, and sought help midway. Apart from calling some social service organisations in Bhopal, he posted the requirement of 15 kg oxygen on social media, tagging railway officials.

Yocha then contacted the former divisional railway manager of Bhopal, Uday Borwankar, for help. He called Sahare within 30 minutes and assured that they would get cylinder at Bhopal railway station.

Meanwhile, the post was shared with a social worker Anshu Gupta who immediately assured to share the post with a reliable source in Madhya Pradesh. Within no time, the post was making rounds on social media.

Sahare was taking the child to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, to get him treated for congenital heart defect. Yocha further said the post went so viral that he kept receiving calls from Bhopal until the train reached Bhopal.

At 2.43 am, three cylinders were delivered to them in Bhopal. Many organisations reached station with cylinders but they took only three cylinders, said Sahare.

