Bhopal: Properties of two habitual criminals razed in Quazi Camp area

BHOPAL: The district administration, on Wednesday, razed the houses of goons Irfan Nangey and Firoz Lotiya. The action was taken on the directives of the state government to free land from the mafia across the state.

Both the accused are habitual offenders in Bhopal and face charges of theft, robbery and cases under the Arms Act. Irfan faces 65 different charges, while Firoz faces 25 charges of loot in Bhopal.

Demolition of Irfan’s house began around 11 in the morning. The three-storey house was built over an area of 1,800 square feet in the Quazi Camp. The action was completed within two hours in the presence of cops and officials from different police stations. The teams then headed for demolition of Lotiya’s house in the same area.