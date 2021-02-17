Bhopal: Properties of two habitual criminals razed in Quazi Camp area

BHOPAL: The district administration, on Wednesday, razed the houses of goons Irfan Nangey and Firoz Lotiya. The action was taken on the directives of the state government to free land from the mafia across the state.
Both the accused are habitual offenders in Bhopal and face charges of theft, robbery and cases under the Arms Act. Irfan faces 65 different charges, while Firoz faces 25 charges of loot in Bhopal.
Demolition of Irfan’s house began around 11 in the morning. The three-storey house was built over an area of 1,800 square feet in the Quazi Camp. The action was completed within two hours in the presence of cops and officials from different police stations. The teams then headed for demolition of Lotiya’s house in the same area.
The two-storey house was razed within two and a half hours by the teams. Policemen from Hanumanganj, Gautam Nagar, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar were deployed at the scene. Senior officials, including the local additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ramsnehi Mishra and two CSPs were monitoring the drive.
The drive ended by 5 in the evening. The police said both the accused were in jail. The civic body also razed an encroachment in the area where a hotel was built on government land.
BMC encroachment officer Nasir Khan said Irfan’s house was razed with a JCB, but Lotiya’s house was demolished manually. He said the family members had already been served notices of evacuation, so, there was no one to raise any hue and cry over the action.