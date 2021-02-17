MP State Tourism Development Corporation plans to launch scuba diving in Bhopal and Hanumantiya, trials held at Upper Lake

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation plans to launch Central India's first adventure of scuba diving in Bhopal and Hanumantiya soon.

The Corporation aims to promote water adventure tourism in the state and to provide attractive facilities to tourists in a series of water sports sites and boat clubs to adventure lovers and tourists.

Managing Director of the corporation S Vishwanathan said the trial of scuba diving was held at Upper Lake, Bhopal on Wednesday. He said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in non-marine areas where scuba diving facilities will be provided to the tourists. Till now water adventure lovers of Madhya Pradesh had to go to Goa, Port Blair, Mauritius or Bangkok for this. Not only Madhya Pradesh, but also, many surrounding states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in central India will be able to enjoy it soon after successful testing of the diving in Bhopal.

The tourists coming to Hanumantiya will also be able to get this facility soon after the preparations related to diving are completed. Vishwanathan wore a wetsuit kit, masker and equipment and took part in the trial. He said it is a different adventure to see aquatic creatures and flora by going down about 15 to 20 feet at the Upper Lake. “We hope that scuba dive in Bhopal will start soon for adventure lovers,” he said.

Scuba diving expert Yasir Habib informed about safety and precautions related to scuba diving to the water sports lovers.

Scuba diving is a mode of underwater diving where the diver uses a self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (scuba), which is completely independent of surface supply, to breathe underwater. Scuba divers carry their own source of breathing gas, usually compressed air, allowing them greater independence and freedom of movement than surface-supplied divers, and longer underwater endurance than breath-hold divers