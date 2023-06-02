Bhopal: Promotion to IPS cadre Police Assn seeks one time exemption for 38 state officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police services (SPS) officers association has demanded a one time exemption for promotion of 38 State service officers to IPS cadre. The association has drafted a letter which they will hand over to DGP to raise their demand of granting IPS cadre to state police service officers.

On one hand several posts of IPS cadre are lying vacant in the state, while on the other hand there are SPS officers who after serving for long in the state are waiting to get IPS cadre. Many of these officers may retire before being promoted.

The association is of the opinion that one time exemption to grant IPS cadre be given to those SPS 38 officers who have served the state for a long and have a good service record. The association is demanding that these SPS officers be given direct appointment to the post in a special cadre review of the year 2033. In the state, there are 319 posts of IPS cadre, out of which 222 are filled through direct recruitment by the Central government and the rest 97 posts are filled through promoting SPS officers.