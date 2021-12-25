Bhopal: ‘Prominent chit fund company siphoned off over Rs 903 crore’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A prominent chit fund company among others has siphoned off more than Rs 903 crore belonging to investors, said home minister Narottam Mishra in a written answer in the state assembly on Friday. A question was raised by MLA Manoj Chawla.

As many as 11,189 complaints are filed against the companies in 2021. The police team of Ratlam has also raided the house of a director of the company situated in Lucknow. He was not found in the house, as per the minister's reply.

The MLA Chawla has asked how many investors filed the complaint from January 1, 2021 to December 2021 and what action was taken by the government. How much amount was siphoned off and how much amount was recovered from the companies.

In the current year, 64 cases were filed against the companies. A total of 11,189 complaints were filed against the companies. These companies have taken away 903.5 crore of investors, almost Rs 39.9 crore have been recovered while Rs 863.74 crore are still with the companies, as per the written reply.

CM announcement

In February 2021, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement in the cabinet, that around Rs 800 crore were recovered from the companies and was returned to 50,000 people.

The CM has launched the drive against the fraudsters and asked the police department to help the victims to recover their money. According to an estimate, 75,000 investors who are daily wagers, house maids, hawkers, small shop owners and others were cheated by the companies in the state.

It is claimed that these companies had siphoned off Rs 40,000 crore of the hard earned money from the victims. The special director general, chit fund, cooperative and other financial fraud investigation, Rajendra Mishra has started organising the camps at the district level. At the camps, victims are coming to file complaints.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:54 PM IST