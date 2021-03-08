Bhopal: Process to recruit 24,000 teachers to start from April 1

BHOPAL: International Women’s Day came with good news for the teachers selected to teach in the government schools about three years ago. Process for verification of documents of more than 24,000 selected school teachers will start from April 1. The order was issued after women candidates reached the BJP office on occasion of Women’s Day.

As the women candidates reached the BJP office on Monday, they started sloganeering in the main hall after which the office bearers talked to the candidates. “We have been selected for the jobs but the government had stopped the process of verification of documents midway citing corona pandemic. We have been waiting for about three years and now we want joining letters,” shouted the women candidates. As the news spread, a delegation of five women teachers was invited to the CM house. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately asked the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar to issue dates for document verification of the selected candidates. Later, school education minister Parmar officially announced that document verification for the grade 1 teachers will start from April 1 and will be conducted on April 1,3,5,9 and 10 while for grade 2 verification process will be held on 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 April. Directives were also issued by the Directorate of Public Instructions, school education department.