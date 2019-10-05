Bhopal: Preparation to put honey trap case into cold storage

BHOPAL: The frequent changes in the chief of Special Investigation Team (SIT) seem to be a sort of preparation to put honey trap case into cold storage.

The pace of investigation after Rajendra Kumar getting command of SIT chief appears to have slowed down. The new SIT was constituted three days back but it is still not clear that whether the accused of the honey trap gang, namely Shweta Jain, Barkha Bhatnagar, Aarti Dayal and Shweta Vijay Jain would be interrogated or not. The SIT has not asked for police remand of these accused.

These accused were interrogated by SIT headed by ADG Sanjiv Shami earlier. The court had not extended their remand and sent them to judicial custody. The new SIT, without interrogating the accused, will continue investigations on the facts found earlier. Sources said that the arrested members of the gang have changed their statements and it would be difficult for SIT to establish their charges without interrogating them.

The change in SIT has also affected the pace of investigations in Indore in this case. Sources said chargesheet in the complaint filed by Indore Municipal Corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh would be put up soon and the matter would be put in cold storage.

The investigations into the honey trap case were disclosing high-profile names. Efforts to hush up the case got intensified when the CDR of the accused members of the gang came out in open. In the CDR, these members were heard taking to influential persons. Since then, the case is limited to the complaint of Harbhajan.

No new complainant has come up: Police had termed the members of the honey trap gang as big blackmailers. It is around twenty days since Harbhajan made complaint but according to Indore SSP Ruchiwardhan Mishra, no new complainant has come up so far.