Bhopal: Powerful explosion in Prithvipur police station, Niwari damages roof, walls; police look for clues

Bhopal: A powerful explosion that took place in Prithvipur police station on Monday damaged its roof and walls. The incident took place in Niwari district. However, no casualty was reported.
The policemen ran away from police station to save their lives. So powerful was the explosion that its sound was heard by people even four kilometres away and it shook houses in Prithivipur, according to local people.
Sub-divisional officer of police Santosh Patel said explosion took place at about 12.55 pm. He said what caused the explosion is yet to be ascertained. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect the evidence and find reason.
He said it is possible that detonators and explosive materials seized and kept in police stationís malkhana (treasury) might have caused the explosion.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)