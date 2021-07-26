Teachers’ wait for students in Bhopal school goes in vain as none arrives

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was 1pm on Monday. The teachers of Vidya Vihar in Professor’s Colony in Bhopal were waiting to welcome the students.

Their wait went in vain, as not a single student turned up.

The administration decided to reopen schools for the students of class 11 and class 12 after 18 months of corona-induced lockdown.

The teachers arrived at 10am. The school staff sanititised the classrooms.

The teachers also wrote messages on the blackboard to welcome the students, besides the schedules for class 11 and class 12 on the blackboards.

All their efforts came to naught, however, as the students did not turn up. The school timings are from 10:30am to 5pm.