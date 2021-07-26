Teachers’ wait for students in Bhopal school goes in vain as none arrives

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was 1pm on Monday. The teachers of Vidya Vihar in Professor’s Colony in Bhopal were waiting to welcome the students.
Their wait went in vain, as not a single student turned up.
The administration decided to reopen schools for the students of class 11 and class 12 after 18 months of corona-induced lockdown.
The teachers arrived at 10am. The school staff sanititised the classrooms.
The teachers also wrote messages on the blackboard to welcome the students, besides the schedules for class 11 and class 12 on the blackboards.
All their efforts came to naught, however, as the students did not turn up. The school timings are from 10:30am to 5pm.
Principal of Vidya Vihar Nisha Kamrani told the Free Press that heavy rain might be the reason for the students’ absence.
She said as it was raining and as the students were not coming to school for a long time, they had kept away from attending classes.
“Our teachers have called up all the students. They said they would leave for school as soon as it stopped raining,” she says.
“The preparations for welcoming the students are complete. We are now waiting for them,” she adds.
Kamrani also said that the teachers had shared the schedules of class 11 and class 12 with the students through WhatsApp two days ago.
