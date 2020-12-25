Bhopal: Power staff on duty to realise bills beaten up

BHOPAL: Several power staff who had gone on the field to realize pending bills from consumers were attacked and beaten. The Power Employees’ Forum wrote to the power minister regarding this and, in turn, the power minister wrote to the home minister, completing the cycle of correspondence. In Bhind district, an assistant engineer and two other employees of the department were beaten up and booked by the police without any investigation or inquiry and were sent to jail straight away.

In another incident at Saikheda in Narsinghpur district, a junior engineer was attacked and beaten badly. Despite filing a report by the victim, no action has been taken by the police, so far.

No action so far: Employees of the power department who suffered at the hands of defaulters lodged a written complaint with the police and the senior officials of their department, but no action has been taken so far. Irate officials raised the issue with senior officials through their union, the Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers.

Besides meeting the officials, the United Forum also gave a written memorandum to the senior officials and power minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar, citing that staff members were afraid of conducting their duties in a free manner. The whole process of complaint and redressal took a complete turn when power minister Tomar wrote to home minister Narottam Mishra, asking him to take appropriate action so that employees could discharge their duties without fear.