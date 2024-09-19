Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Paraspar Colony, Amaltas Phase 1, Deepak Society & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 20 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area: Danish Nagar, Misrod Phase 1, Sector DE, Saliya Goan, Deepak Society, Rohit Nagar Phase 3, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Paraspar Colony, Amaltas Phase 1, Deepak Society, New Friend Society, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: K-Sector, L-Sector, HIG Quarters, Geet Bangla 4, ISRO Colony, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: New Jail Road, Gandhi Nagar, Pipalner, Jhulal Market, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Sarvdharam, C-Sector, Priyanka Homes, 1/4 Good Shepherd, Kaveri Colony, JK Town, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

The scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s electrical infrastructure. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation appreciates the cooperation of residents during this period, as it contributes to the reliability and efficiency of the electricity system.