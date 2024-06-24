Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Aakriti Green Neev, Manisha Market, Vijay Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 25 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Aakriti Green Neev, IBD Royal, ISBT, 6 Shed, Rajhans, Grand Aashirvad and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 01:30 Pm

Area: Manisha Mkt, Shahpura A sector, Basant Vihar, Amritpuri, Gopal Nagar, Nirmal Nagar, Vastu Vihar, Tagore Nagar, Radha Kunj colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Chandbad Hinotiya, Vijay Nagar, Patel ki chai, Durga Nagar Colony, Semra, gas rahat hospital, and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

North Division: 11kv Khanugaon, 11 Kv Malik Mkt, 11 Kv Model Ground

Area: Jhanda Chowk, Bagh E Bahar, Khanugaon, Barmasiya Road, Hamidia Road, Bhopal Talkies, Modal Ground, Noormahal, Ashoka Colony and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.