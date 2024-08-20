 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 21 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Read Also
MP August 20 Weather Update: Monsoon Knocks After A Brief Break, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore...
article-image

Area And Timings

FPJ Shorts
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
ICC Shifts Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE From Bangladesh Fearing Security Situation Amid Student Protests
ICC Shifts Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE From Bangladesh Fearing Security Situation Amid Student Protests
Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces
Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces
John Abraham Feels Woman Deserve Partner Who Acts As Her Protector: 'Indian Men Need To Understand...'
John Abraham Feels Woman Deserve Partner Who Acts As Her Protector: 'Indian Men Need To Understand...'

Area Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar, Rohit Nagar, Star Avenue and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am 04:00 Pm

Area Rajendra Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Semra, Durga Nagar and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area Rivera Town, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More;...

Iron Rods Found On Railway Tracks In Attempt To Derail Passenger Train In Jabalpur

Iron Rods Found On Railway Tracks In Attempt To Derail Passenger Train In Jabalpur

MP August 20 Weather Update: Monsoon Knocks After A Brief Break, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore...

MP August 20 Weather Update: Monsoon Knocks After A Brief Break, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore...

Catfight Caught On Cam: Two Women Spotted Pulling Each Other's Hair And Screaming At Jabalpur...

Catfight Caught On Cam: Two Women Spotted Pulling Each Other's Hair And Screaming At Jabalpur...

17-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour in Gwalior; Accused Recorded Her Intimate Video & Threatened Her

17-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour in Gwalior; Accused Recorded Her Intimate Video & Threatened Her