Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 21 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area And Timings

Area Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar, Rohit Nagar, Star Avenue and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am 04:00 Pm

Area Rajendra Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Semra, Durga Nagar and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area Rivera Town, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.