Bhopal Power Cut March 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Pebbles Bay & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 29, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Area BDA Colony (Kohefiza) & Pebbles Bay, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows:

Amrit Homes, Pebble Bay, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 4 hours, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

In BDA Colony, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 2 hours, from 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM.

Residents of Van Smriti, Suraj Nagar, Barkheda, and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 6 hours, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.