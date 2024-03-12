Bhopal Power Cut March 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 13, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Vaibhav Vihar, Rishipuram, Star Avenue, Rajiv Palace, Abhiruchi colony, Housing Board Colony, Nagar Nigam Pump, Gautam Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Bank Colony, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows:

Vaibhav Vihar, Rishipuram, Star Avenue, Rajiv Palace and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 7 hours, from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

In Abhiruchi colony, Housing Board Colony, Nagar Nigam Pump, Gautam Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Bank Colony, and the surrounding vicinity residents can expect power supply disruptions for 6 hours, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.

This temporary disruption in power supply is a part of the ongoing efforts by the authorities to enhance the infrastructure in Bhopal.