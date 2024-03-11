 Bhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandan Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony & More, Check Full List
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 12, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Chandan Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows: 

Chandan Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 7 hours, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

In Misrod Phase 2, D Sector, Salaiya Village, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 3 hours, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Residents of Paraspar Colony, Paraspar Heights, and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 4 hours, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.

