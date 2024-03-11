MP Government Reduces CNG Prices By ₹2.5/Kg; Available Cheapest Near Bhopal’s MANIT

MP Government Reduces CNG Prices By ₹3; Available Cheapest Near Bhopal’s MANIT | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After domestic LPG cylinders, the government has also reduced the rates of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). As per president of Petrol Pump Owners Association, Ajay Singh the effect of reduction in the CNG prices are clearly visible in state capital, Bhopal.

The prices have reduced by Rs 2 to 3 in Bhopal. Now 1 kg gas is available for Rs 89.50 to Rs 90.50 in the city. The rates are lowest around MANIT. However, the rates of CNG at other places is Rs 90 to 90.50 paise.

There are a total of 152 petrol pumps in the capital. Of these, 12 pumps also provide CNG. At the same time, there are 4 pumps which provide THINK Gas also. Is it said that the reduction in clean fuel has brought a significant relief to the common people.

Station on Nagar Nigam land provides cheaper fuel

Near MANIT, there’s a CNG pump of THINK Gas Company on Municipal Corporation land, due to which, common people are getting cheaper gas by Rs 1 per kg compared to other pumps. Therefore, the prices are lowest at MANIT.Currently the price here is Rs 89.50 per kg.

The rate at the CNG pump located in Patel Nagar is Rs 90.50 per kg. Lalita Nagar on Kolar Road also has the same rate. Earlier the price was Rs 92.50. There are also pumps at places like Hoshangabad Road, below Veer Savarkar Bridge, Karond, Ratibarh, Ayodhya Bypass, Bhopal-Indore Road etc.