Bhopal: Postgraduates Who Quit Job To Make You Look Gorgeous

Sarita Shrivastava | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once looked down upon, beautician’s profession has gained acceptability in society over the time. On the eve of National Beautician’s Day, Free Press profiles four beauticians from the city who have been in the field for decades. Excerpts:

Active at 75

A doctorate in zoology, Sarita Shrivastava was a teacher at Regional College of Education, Bhopal when she decided to quit job to be her children. Once her children grew, she decided to do something. “A friend who was a beautician advised me to join the profession, " Sarita said. She completed six-month diploma course from Shahnaz Husain's Beauty Training Academy, Delhi. “I was 45 then and my friends told me that it was too late to start a new career,” she recalls. But she went ahead.

In 2011, she was elected president of Bhopal Beauty Parlours’ Association and has been re-elected four times since then. Sarita has trained 300 beauticians so far. “My purpose was to educate others, not to make money,” she said. Now 75, she keeps tabs on latest developments and works for over 8 hours everyday.

-Dr Sarita Shrivastava, president, Bhopal Beauty Parlours’ Association

Was called nai ki dukan

As a child in 1980s, Meena Singh was a regular visitor to beauty parlour run by her sisters. But her bank manager father said a firm no to opening her own parlour. “At that time, this profession was looked down upon. People called it nai ki dukan,” she said. It was after marriage that she set up her own parlour in 2004. “It was an instant success. My profession has given me self-confidence, satisfaction and identity. I love my work,” says Meena, who is a postgraduate in political science and history.

-Meena Singh, Kkaya Natural Beauty Parlour

Wanted to groom self

While pursuing postgraduation, Asha Thakur did a 15-day crash course in make-up. “I did not want to become a make-up artiste. I only wanted to groom myself better,” she says. At that time, the instructor asked her to take it up as a profession, which happened many years later after her marriage. She started her parlour in 1993 with loan. “Today, I don’t regret joining this profession,” she says.

Asha Thakur, Aashas Beauty Parlour

Education helped

An MSc in chemistry, Vijaya Sharma taught in a college. In 1993, 10 years after her marriage, she started her parlour after doing a course in skin and beauty care. “I have been in this field for 30 years now and I am very happy and content,” she says. Vijaya said her education helped her. “As a student of chemistry, I can understand what constituents of different beauty products are and what effect they will have on skin or hair,” she told Free Press. Vijaya Sharma, Mansi Herbal Beauty Parlour

Meena Singh | FPJ

