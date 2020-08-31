Bhopal: Post Scindia’s flight, Digvijaya Singh trying to get closer to Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is again trying to get closer to Rahul Gandhi after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to the BJP.

Singh who has begun to show his loyalty to Rahul through social media was once considered close to the latter.

He was also called ‘political guru’ of Rahul. Nevertheless, with the passage of time, and because of certain political events, chasm between them widened.

It is because of the distance between them, that Singh has been isolated in national politics.

The leadership vacuum, which came to light after 23 Congress leaders wrote a letter to the party high command, has encouraged Singh to get nearer to the Gandhis.

As Singh did not get any weight in national politics he settled in MP. But now, he has again begun to take interest in Delhi politics.

Singh has recently been inducted into a committee on Congress’s stand over an ordinance to be brought by the Centre.

After the way Singh has begun to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the high command paid attention to him.

He is also showing absolute loyalty to the Gandhi family. But Rahul also sidelined him.

Singh who using social media to get Rahul’s attention has been writing in favour of the former party president and supporting the issues raised by him.

Singh was the first Congress leader to have demanded that Rahul should be made AICC president.

He has appealed to everyone to elect Rahul as party’s president.

Another reason for pleasing Rahul is his son Jaiwardhan Singh. The young leaders from MPCC who are close to Rahul are Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar and Omkar Markam. All of them belong to the age group of Jaiwardhan.

After Scindia’s departure from the party, those leaders have come nearer to Rahul.

The closeness of those leaders to the party high command may pose political danger to Jaiwardhan.

Therefore, Singh is showing loyalty to the Gandhi family by entering Rahul’s circle.